Albany firefighters return to service after staff shuffling

ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - After being shut down and out of service for 10 days between July and August to make personnel changes, the town of Albany’s volunteer fire department is back in service.

The Northeast Kingdom town of Albany has a fresh start at the fire department after the previous staff was let go.

“It feels great. I’m really excited to bring everyone together as a group,” said Albany Fire Chief Josh Pilbin, who was hired as the new chief at the start of August. Pilbin left the volunteer department a few years ago as second assistant chief due to personal reasons. Now, he’s back to lead the reorganized squad. “We have covered a lot of ground in the last month, coming together as a team. Everybody is excited to start over and move on.”

The department was shut down because the town says it was mismanaged for years and wanted to start from scratch. “It’s really looking positive,” said Albany Selectman Phil Beaudry. He says the department currently has about 25 volunteers, which is up from the eight they had about a month ago before the shut down. “Just a lot of good morale right now. We have got a lot of new equipment, just updating overall the whole thing.”

Former chief Jeanne Peters told us earlier this summer she felt blindsided when she lost her job, but Pilbins said she has also rejoined the department. “Everybody we have on the department, they want to serve their community, that’s why they are on it -- It’s a volunteer. They are not here for money obviously or for fame,” Pilbin said. “Nope, there is no bad blood, and I’m very thankful that she came back on and she has a lot of experience with the fire department and I think it shows she is in it for the right reason.”

Moving forward, the chief hopes for more training and to continue being a more unified department.

It’s not the first time the department has faced adversity. In 2013, volunteer firefighter Elmer James Joerg torched the town’s firehouse, destroying most of its equipment, including four fire trucks. He was later convicted of arson and reckless endangerment, admitting to authorities that he got urges to set fires.

Related Story:

Why a Vermont town fired its entire fire department

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.