Batch of mosquitoes in NH tests positive for West Nile virus

(KKCO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials have identified the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for the West Nile virus this season.

The batch was found recently in Manchester.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans from the bite of an infected mosquito.

State Epidemiologist Ben Chan said the best way to prevent it and other mosquito-transmitted infections is to use insect repellent, avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active and remove any standing water from around the home.

The virus was first identified in New Hampshire in August 2000.

The most recent case was in an adult in 2017. 

