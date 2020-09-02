Advertisement

Burlington businesses light up in red

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington was seeing red Tuesday night.

A handful of entertainment venues were lit in red as part of a nationwide effort called “We Make Events.”

The goal is to raise awareness to the economic struggle the life events industry is facing due to the pandemic.

They’re also calling on Congress to pass the “RESTART” bill that would extend unemployment assistance.

“If the RESTART act passes, it means that the people who are out of work right now in the entertainment industry will have things like PUA— unemployment assistance. Small businesses will get more loans for themselves to keep employees working that can work. It’s just going to keep the industry afloat for a little bit longer,” said Josh Rowe, with “We Make Events.”

1,500 buildings were lit up across the country.

The lights were on from 9 p.m. until midnight Tuesday.

