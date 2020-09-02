Burlington officials to discuss back-to-school plans at town meeting Wednesday
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington officials will hold a virtual town hall Wednesday night on return-to-school plans.
Mayor Miro Weinberger, Superintendent Tom Flanagan, and infectious disease specialist Dr. William Raszka will participate in the discussions.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom and will also be available on Facebook Live.
