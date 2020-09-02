Burlington officials to discuss back-to-school plans at town meeting Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington officials will hold a virtual town hall Wednesday night on return-to-school plans.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, Superintendent Tom Flanagan, and infectious disease specialist Dr. William Raszka will participate in the discussions.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom and will also be available on Facebook Live.

