Advertisement

Calif. lawmaker apologizes after denying new mom vote by proxy

Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon tweeted out his full apology to assemblywoman Buffy Wicks after Wicks posted pictures and video of herself at the state capitol with her newborn daughter.
Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon tweeted out his full apology to assemblywoman Buffy Wicks after Wicks posted pictures and video of herself at the state capitol with her newborn daughter.(Twitter/@AsmBuffyWicks/CNN)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California state lawmaker is apologizing after he forced another lawmaker on maternity leave to cast her vote in person.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon tweeted out his full apology to Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks after she posted pictures and video of herself at the state capitol with her newborn daughter.

She asked if she could vote by proxy because of COVID-19 concerns but the state democratic party’s leadership denied her request.

“My intention was never to be inconsiderate toward her... Her role as a legislator or her role as a mother,” Rendon said in his post.

He went on to say in a statement that he failed to account her unique needs, but he is committed to doing better.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

News

Police investigate suspicious fires in Stowe

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are investigating two suspicious fires at different locations in Stowe.

National

Tyler Perry is now a billionaire, Forbes says

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

News

Burlington protests continue, police say demands won’t be met

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown and Calvin Cutler
Black Lives Matter activists mark their seventh day of protesting with a blackout protest as they continue demanding the firing of three Burlington police officers.

Latest News

National

5 things to know about Japan’s World War II surrender

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National

GRAPHIC: Security captures Los Angeles shooting by authorities that kills man

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The sounds of a barrage of bullets was captured by security cameras in the area.

Coronavirus

White House adviser pushed 'herd immunity' COVID response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers denied urging him to embrace the controversial "herd immunity" strategy to combat the pandemic, although he had publicly advocated for it earlier in the year.

News

Vermont museums provide content for online learners

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Whether learning online or in the classroom, Vermont’s big science museums are helping out with supplemental learning.

National Politics

Questions swirl over Trump's health transparency

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Macy’s swings to loss in second quarter but tops estimates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Macy’s Inc. on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $431 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.