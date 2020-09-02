Campaign filings show Zuckerman, Gray ahead in fundraising

MONTEPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democratic candidate for governor David Zuckerman is raking in contributions and is leading incumbent Governor Phil Scott in the money game.

The lieutenant governor’s latest campaign filing with the Vt. Secretary of State’s office shows he’s raised over $461,000 and spent about $364,000, leaving about $100,000 cash on hand.

Republican Governor Phil Scott has raised only about $134,000 and spent about $194,000, leaving him with some $46,000 on hand. Scott started with $106,000 from his last campaign.

Scott officially hired campaign staff late last week and is expected to ramp up fundraising efforts, which have been minimal so far during the pandemic. He has said he will continue to keep a low profile on the campaign trail and focus on the state’s COVID response. Scott’s twice-weekly televised COVID-19 briefings give him more visibility, but also limit his ability to make in-person campaign pitches to supporters.

Meanwhile, Zuckerman held two press conferences last week attacking Scott.

In the lieutenant governor’s race, political newcomer Democrat Molly Gray has raised $287,000 to date. Her challenger, travel agency owner Scott Milne has raised nearly $40,000 in August, bringing his total to $85,000.

The next campaign finance deadline is on October 1.

