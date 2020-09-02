Driver’s license reciprocity underway between Vermont and Taiwan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Taiwanese residents can now trade in their driver’s license for a Vermont license without a practical or written exam.

The reciprocity agreement was signed in June after two years of talks and is the first of its kind in Vermont with a foreign government. Officials say the goal is to provide added convenience for those from Taiwan who work, study or reside in Vermont.

Similar agreements exist with Massachusetts and Rhode Island covering nearly 1,900 drivers.

