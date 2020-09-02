Essex Westford district gets jump start on child care hubs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just under a week until Vermont schools are back in session, each district across the state is fine-tuning different models of how they plan to teach student safely this year. For some, that includes the child care hubs that students will use on remote learning days.

On the first day of school September 8th, students in the Essex Westford School District will be logging on for lessons at least part of the time. But with kids out of the school building during the day for part of the week, working parents need to find another place for them to go.

“When we first came out with the hybrid model, I was already trying to figure out, how do we support families on those remote days?” said Essex Westford Superintendent Beth Cobb.

Education officials estimate that upwards of 7,000 Vermont students will need care, requiring 73 potential learning hubs around the state. So far only 12 have been confirmed. Cobb says Essex is fortunate to be one of them.

The district’s program is called “Rec Kids Supported Learning Spaces,” and while they will take care of the children, it’s mostly a way to help remote learners while parents work.

“We’re not thinking about it as child care, and I didn’t start that way. I thought, how do we support our learners on those remote days knowing that’s what we had to do,” Cobb said.

“We’re working on finalizing our daily schedules, but daily schedules are going to have two blocks of enrichment time where we’ll be supporting the students with their remote learning. We’re also going to incorporate as much outside time as we possibly can, and then some daily choice activities,” said Maureen Gillard, the school-age child care director with Essex Junction Recreation & Parks.

Gillard says as of Wednesday, they’re planning to accommodate 785 kids across 11 anticipated locations, with hub sites including the Essex Cinemas, Memorial Hall, and Maple Street Park.

Some school district employees will staff hub locations. Essex Junction Recreation & Parks is shifting some of its employees to do so as well, many of whom have spent the summer with these students.

“The partnership with the district is crucial because they’re going to be able to provide close to half of the staff that we need, which is amazing. And it will be folks who have been in the classrooms before, so they might be familiar with the kids or familiar with the curriculum that they’ve been working on,” Gillard said.

Rec Kids Supported Learning Spaces will run from 7:30 to 3 p.m. They were able to secure free food for kids attending thanks to a federal grant being extended to December, but students will need to coordinate their own transportation to the sites.

