Gyms reopen in New York City, indoor dining still banned

NEW YORK (AP) - Gyms in New York City can start reopening Wednesday with a slew of virus-related restrictions.

It’s the latest step the city is taking in a phased reopening after being the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic earlier this year. Gym members will need to wear a mask at all times and stay 6 feet apart. Gyms can only operate at one-third capacity. Group fitness classes are still not permitted.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed gyms statewide in March as New York shut down nonessential businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Gyms in other parts of the state were allowed to open at restricted capacity starting Aug. 24, but New York City officials delayed the reopening. Indoor restaurant dining is still prohibited in the city.

Related Story:

Cuomo allows gyms to start reopening with strict rules

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)