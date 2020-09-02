Hanover, NH, limits gatherings to 10 people

HANOVER, NH. (WCAX) - Hanover, New Hampshire, has a new townwide ordinance prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

The select board unanimously passed the ordinance this week. In addition, all residents need to keep of log of guests who enter their home if contract tracing becomes necessary. Fines could be issued for people who break the rules. Anyone who wants to hold a gathering of more than 10 people needs to apply for a permit. Town officials say the ordinance applies to everyone in town, not just the students who attend Dartmouth College.

“We have 900-plus seniors living in care facilities, we are adjacent to the largest medical center in the state. We are trying to do everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID,” said Rob Houseman, the director of Planning, Zoning, and Code in Hanover.

Dartmouth students are set to arrive on campus on September 8. The college has already issued a series of strict regulations for students which includes a ban on large gatherings.

