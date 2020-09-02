Advertisement

Higher Ground gets initial nod for Burlington move

No decision for Higher Ground
No decision for Higher Ground(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -- Music venue Higher Ground is getting closer to moving to Burlington.

The Burlington Development Review Board approved Higher Ground’s conditional use application Tuesday night to move to the Burton warehouse in Burlington from its current South Burlington location.

Neighbors in the area have expressed concerns over noise and traffic and there are some conditions in the permit to address that, including a six-month review which considers noise.

