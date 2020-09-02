Higher Ground gets initial nod for Burlington move

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -- Music venue Higher Ground is getting closer to moving to Burlington.

The Burlington Development Review Board approved Higher Ground’s conditional use application Tuesday night to move to the Burton warehouse in Burlington from its current South Burlington location.

Neighbors in the area have expressed concerns over noise and traffic and there are some conditions in the permit to address that, including a six-month review which considers noise.

