Local teen completes English Channel swim

Vera Rivard powers her way across the English Channel Tuesday
Vera Rivard powers her way across the English Channel Tuesday(Courtesy: Darcie DeBlois-Rivard)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WISSANT, France (WCAX) - A local long-distance swimming sensation has powered her way across the English Channel.

Sixteen-year-old Vera Rivard of Springfield, New Hampshire and Derby, Vermont finished her swim from Dover, England to Wissant Beach, in France Tuesday night just before midnight. She started at 9:38 a.m. and finished at 11:48 p.m., with over 14 hours in the water.

She encountered rough conditions, with air temperatures almost 58 degrees and the water temperature 63 degrees. She’s just the 1,676th person to make the crossing since 1875 and the second American to finish the swim in 2020.

Rivard wore an Upper Valley Aquatics Center swim cap to honor her late coach, Dorsi Raynolds.

When she isn’t swimming in local lakes, she trains with the at the UVAC in White River Junction.

