Man accused of trying to lure child back in court on different charges

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - John Froom, the Minnesota man accused of attempting to lure a 4-year-old boy from the Crete Center in December, was back in Plattsburgh City Court Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Froom in August at the Plattsburgh City Beach for urinating in public and touching himself inappropriately in front of several people, including a 12-year-old girl.

Wednesday, the judge said there is a plea offer but Froom’s public defender says he has not had time to go over the proposal with his client, so the hearing was put on hold.

Froom will be back in court later this month.

