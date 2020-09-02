NY AG takes action on postal slow down; Hassan seeks postal stories

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Efforts continue to scrutinize recent changes made by U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy that have slowed the delivery of some mail and caused concerns ahead of this November’s elections.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to try and keep the mail from being slowed down. The legal filing says DeJoy made significant changes to postal policies that slowed down mail delivery without consulting the Postal Regulatory Commission. It says those changes cause direct financial harm to people affected and risks potential health risks if they have to vote or pay bills in person because of slow mail. It calls for the court to stop the Trump Administration from implementing those policy changes.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan has launched a web portal hoping to hear constituents’ stories about the U.S Postal Service. Hassan sits on the committee that oversees the post office. At a hearing last month she asked DeJoy about the decision to take sorting machines at the Manchester mail sorting facility offline. The post office has since confirmed that the Manchester sorting machines will not be reconnected.

