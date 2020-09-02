Advertisement

NY AG takes action on postal slow down; Hassan seeks postal stories

A person deposits mail in a box outside United States Post Office, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A person deposits mail in a box outside United States Post Office, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Efforts continue to scrutinize recent changes made by U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy that have slowed the delivery of some mail and caused concerns ahead of this November’s elections.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to try and keep the mail from being slowed down. The legal filing says DeJoy made significant changes to postal policies that slowed down mail delivery without consulting the Postal Regulatory Commission. It says those changes cause direct financial harm to people affected and risks potential health risks if they have to vote or pay bills in person because of slow mail. It calls for the court to stop the Trump Administration from implementing those policy changes.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan has launched a web portal hoping to hear constituents’ stories about the U.S Postal Service. Hassan sits on the committee that oversees the post office. At a hearing last month she asked DeJoy about the decision to take sorting machines at the Manchester mail sorting facility offline. The post office has since confirmed that the Manchester sorting machines will not be reconnected.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Campaign filings show Zuckerman, Gray ahead in fundraising

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Democratic candidate for governor David Zuckerman is raking in contributions and is leading incumbent Governor Phil Scott in the money game.

News

Higher Ground gets initial nod for Burlington move

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Burlington Development Review Board approved Higher Ground’s conditional use application Tuesday night to move to the Burton warehouse in Burlington

News

Hanover, NH, limits gatherings to 10 people

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Hanover, New Hampshire, has a new townwide ordinance prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

News

Outsider status debated in New Hampshire Senate GOP primary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
One candidate seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire proudly calls himself an outsider.

Latest News

AP

Batch of mosquitoes in NH tests positive for West Nile virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire health officials have identified the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for the West Nile virus this season.

News

A student’s arrest in St. Albans fuels debate over police in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer who wrote about the role of school resource officers and how lines between school discipline and local law enforcement can get blurred.

News

Vermont 2020 highway deaths on upward trajectory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont has seen twice as many fatal crashes and more than double the number of highway deaths as of this point last year.

News

Albany firefighters return to service after staff shuffling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
After being shut down and out of service for 10 days between July and August to make personnel changes, the town of Albany’s volunteer fire department is back in service.

News

Sununu: I would never commute death sentence of cop killer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he would never commute the death sentence of a convicted cop killer, despite the fact that New Hampshire no longer has a death penalty.

News

Driver’s license reciprocity underway between Vermont and Taiwan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Taiwanese residents can now trade in their driver's license for a Vermont license without a practical or written exam.