Advertisement

One Week Away: the H.S. fall sports season is set to begin

Teams can begin practicing on the first day of the new school year, Sept. 8th, but when games can begin is not set in stone.
By Mike McCune
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are one week away from the start of the school year, and one week away from the return of high school sports.

Fall sports teams will be allowed to begin practicing on the first day of school, September 8th. Vermont Principals’ Association Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson told Channel Three Sports on Tuesday that, as of today, he anticipates that all schools to ready to open their fall seasons when they are allowed. But moving from the practice field to playing actually games will still be an uneven process.

Under the state’s “Strong and Healthy Start” plan, schools will open in Step II of the return process, which will allow intrasquad practices and workouts, but only when state health leaders give the go-ahead to move to Step III will teams be allowed to play teams from other schools.

That shift could come as soon as ten days to two weeks if all goes well, putting the first date for games around Monday, the 21st, but it’s not a guarantee that it will happen that quickly. That is one reason why the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference, which overseas around 40 high schools across northern Vermont, has decided to push back the start of league play in soccer, field hockey and volleyball to the last week of September, Monday the 28th. The 24-school Southern Vermont League is still scheduling games for the week of the 21st, but again, that could change.

On top of the clearance from state health officials, the VPA requires teams to hold ten practices before they can begin playing games. Johnson says, with many school districts using hybrid learning models, or starting out fully remote, that adds to the hurdles that will need to be cleared before games may begin.

“With many schools going to different models, a lot of schools are using hybrid models where students may only be in two or three times a week. And if they are, finding a way to get 10 practices in is going to be difficult.”, says Johnson. “The NVAC chose to say, ‘let’s give it another week’. Personally, I think that was a good decision. I think they’ll have a lot less in terms of canceling situations.”

But even with those challenges and others, the goal is to get student-athletes on their chosen field of play and get them playing. Johnson says the VPA has received a steady stream of venting of frustrations over the mask mandate for athletes while they are playing, but that mandate stands. He says there will also be challenges regarding travel, scheduling and more that will pop up as the fall season moves forward, but that everyone involved is committed to making it work as best as possible.

“With everything we’ve been given with this coronavirus situation, people want to be out there. They want to be playing. The students want to be on the field, whether it’s with a mask or without a mask, it doesn’t matter.”, says Johnson. “I think when we get to September 8th, we’re going to be ready to go. And they’re still going to be some unanswered questions, but I think we’ll be out on the field, the coaches will be there, the students will be there, the officials will be there and we will start and I think everyone is looking forward to it.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

College Athletes Prepared to Use Platform when Sports Return

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
COVID cancellations limit college athletes’ opportunity to be heard

Sports

VPA Issues Directive on Nicknames and Mascots

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Says names and imagery with “marginalizing, racist, or exclusionary elements” should be changed

Sports

Gleason’s Journey to the Pros

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Essex H.S. grad made PLL debut this Summer

Sports

Nash Offers Thoughts on NBA Protests

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Member of UVM Men’s Basketball program and Vermont Racial Justice Alliance lends his perspective on boycotts

Latest News

Sports

CVU Boys Soccer Preparing to Defend Title

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Redhawks dealing with COVID restrictions in hunt for three-peat

News

Vermont swimmer smashes Lake George record

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Scott Fleishman
A 54-year-old Vermont woman recently became just the 14th person since the late ’50s to officially swim the entire distance of Lake George. And not only is she the oldest to do it, she’s also the fastest.

Sports

Sheridan Deals with the Ups and Downs of Working in Play-by-Play

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Vermont native handling challenges of business in the age of COVID-19

Sports

Sheridan Making History in Play-by-Play

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Vermont native is one of a handful of female broadcasters in Minor League Baseball

News

Limited NY high school sports get greenlight from Cuomo

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Good news for high school athletes in New York -- some teams will be allowed to return to action in the new school year.

Sports

Changes announced to Vt. high school fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Guidelines are released with details on changes for the 2020 Vermont high school fall sports season