Outsider status debated in New Hampshire Senate GOP primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - One candidate seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire proudly calls himself an outsider.

One of his opponents uses the same word against him. Bryant “Corky” Messner and Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc are competing in Tuesday’s primary hoping for a chance to unseat the Democratic incumbent, Jeanne Shaheen. Messner, an attorney, says he brings an outsider’s perspective to build upon leadership in the military and private sector. But Bolduc argues Messner is too much of an outsider to understand New Hampshire because he hasn’t lived here long enough.

Bolduc touts his grassroots support, while Messner has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

