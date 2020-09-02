Advertisement

Outsider status debated in New Hampshire Senate GOP primary

Graphic
Graphic(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - One candidate seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire proudly calls himself an outsider.

One of his opponents uses the same word against him. Bryant “Corky” Messner and Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc are competing in Tuesday’s primary hoping for a chance to unseat the Democratic incumbent, Jeanne Shaheen. Messner, an attorney, says he brings an outsider’s perspective to build upon leadership in the military and private sector. But Bolduc argues Messner is too much of an outsider to understand New Hampshire because he hasn’t lived here long enough.

Bolduc touts his grassroots support, while Messner has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

NY AG takes action on postal slow down; Hassan seeks postal stories

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Efforts continue to scrutinize recent changes made by U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy that have slowed the delivery of some mail and caused concerns ahead of this November’s elections.

News

Campaign filings show Zuckerman, Gray ahead in fundraising

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Democratic candidate for governor David Zuckerman is raking in contributions and is leading incumbent Governor Phil Scott in the money game.

News

Higher Ground gets initial nod for Burlington move

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Burlington Development Review Board approved Higher Ground’s conditional use application Tuesday night to move to the Burton warehouse in Burlington

News

Hanover, NH, limits gatherings to 10 people

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Hanover, New Hampshire, has a new townwide ordinance prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

Latest News

AP

Batch of mosquitoes in NH tests positive for West Nile virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire health officials have identified the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for the West Nile virus this season.

News

A student’s arrest in St. Albans fuels debate over police in schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer who wrote about the role of school resource officers and how lines between school discipline and local law enforcement can get blurred.

News

Vermont 2020 highway deaths on upward trajectory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont has seen twice as many fatal crashes and more than double the number of highway deaths as of this point last year.

News

Albany firefighters return to service after staff shuffling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
After being shut down and out of service for 10 days between July and August to make personnel changes, the town of Albany’s volunteer fire department is back in service.

News

Sununu: I would never commute death sentence of cop killer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he would never commute the death sentence of a convicted cop killer, despite the fact that New Hampshire no longer has a death penalty.

News

Driver’s license reciprocity underway between Vermont and Taiwan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Taiwanese residents can now trade in their driver's license for a Vermont license without a practical or written exam.