Police investigate suspicious fires in Stowe

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two suspicious fires are being investigated after crews respond to two different locations in Stowe.

The first one happened this past Saturday night around 10:17 p.m.

The Stowe Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire on River Road which did not spread anywhere else.

Then a couple hours later at around 1:20 a.m., they went to the Stowe Cable Vision Inc. building on Thomas Lane. These locations are only a few minutes from each other.

Police say that building fire was intentionally set and considered arson. And the dumpster fire is being called suspicious.

There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of someone involved in an arson crime.

