Progressive party says NY making it harder to stay on ballot

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The head of a progressive political party in New York is urging voters to cast votes on the party’s line at a time when a new state law is jeopardizing the future of minor parties.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that minor political parties in New York have failed to make their case that the state violated their constitutional rights by making it harder to qualify as parties and get on the ballot in upcoming elections.

The state’s new ballot qualification requirements will take effect for now, meaning that minor parties could lose their spot on the ballot in future elections if they don’t get enough votes in November.

