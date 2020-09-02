Rutland COVID test clinic assisting Vt. Health Department

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Health officials now know of a total of 15 coronavirus cases connected to a party at the Summit Lodge in Killington last month and they are encouraging anyone who might have been exposed to get tested.

Two testing clinics were held Wednesday and more are scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The focus of these clinics is to test anyone who may be impacted by the Killington outbreak to determine who does or does not have COVID-19.

“It’s a big challenge and a bit of a lift for the Health Department to do this in addition to the contact tracing and all of the outbreak prevention work,” said the Health Department’s Renee Bousquet.

On Wednesday, the Health Department held its reoccurring test clinic in downtown Rutland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bousquet says they expected around 150 people for testing. That’s about 50 more tests than usual. “We’ve worked with our community partners at Rutland Regional Medical Center and they were willing to help us out just in case we have an increased demand,” says Bousquet.

“They’re in our community, they’re in our backyard, and we’re just doing what we can to help support them as best we can,” said Jonathan Reynolds with the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He says the hospital’s test clinic is open six days a week for pre-procedure testing for anyone in the area, but this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday it is open to provide assistance in connection with the Killington outbreak. “We don’t know how many people need to be tested, or the numbers, so we’re just here to get as many through as possible and to help really nail down who may have COVID, or who may not.”

Hospital officials say this is the first time the health department has reached out to them to specifically open up their testing clinic for extra assistance. The health department is also adding another pop-up test clinic this Friday, at Pico Mountain in Mendon.

The daily update from the Vermont Health Department shows only three new cases statewide. Of those cases, only one is connected to the party on August 19 in Killington.

