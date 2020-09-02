Advertisement

Sununu: I would never commute death sentence of cop killer

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he would never commute the death sentence of a convicted cop killer, despite the fact that New Hampshire no longer has a death penalty.

The Republican governor was talking about Michael Addison who was sentenced to death in 2008 for killing a Manchester police officer. In a recent debate which aired on WMUR, both Democrats running for Governor, Dan Feltes and Andru Volinsky, said they would support commuting Addison’s sentence to life behind bars. Sununu was asked to respond at his Tuesday press conference.

“I heard that clip, I was quite shocked by it. And I think everybody in Manchester should be shocked by it. And, I think they are frankly. I think it sends the absolutely wrong message -- that when you have a convicted cop killer you are going to decide now that you might commute that sentence. It’s the wrong approach, it’s the wrong message, and I would never support it,” Sununu said,

The death penalty was abolished in the state last year. Sununu vetoed the bill repealing the death penalty but lawmakers had the votes to override it. Addison in the only person in New Hampshire on death row.

