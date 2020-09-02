Advertisement

Trump campaign wants to intervene in NH absentee ballot lawsuit

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee want to intervene in a lawsuit by the American Federation of Teachers challenging New Hampshire’s voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the union sued to force New Hampshire to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots by mail; to cover absentee ballot postage costs; to allow wider use of absentee ballot dropboxes; and to permit third-party groups to return absentee ballots on voters’ behalf. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

The lawsuit is focused on the November election. The AFT says the changes are necessary to ensure as many people as possible can safely participate.

State officials say changing the rules now would only create more problems.

“What the plaintiffs want in this case is judicial rewriting of most or a substantial portion of our absentee ballot laws,” Assistant Attorney General Anthony Galdieri told a judge during a virtual hearing Tuesday. “And the state has exceptional concerns that that’s going to create voter confusion, it’s going to create election official confusion and it has the potential to result in the disenfranchisement of voters.”

In New Hampshire, absentee ballots sent by mail must arrive by 5 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, 7,297 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 23 from the previous day. The number of deaths remained at 432. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 23 new cases per day on Aug. 17 to 20 new cases per day on Aug. 31.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

AP

Probe reopened in off-duty cop’s 911 call about Black youths in Adirondacks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State police have reopened an investigation into a white police officer suspected of making up a story about getting into a gunfight with a group of Black youths.

News

Vermont National Guard deployment set for end of month

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
More than 70 Vermont National Guard airmen will deploy this month to multiple locations across the world.

News

Burlington protests continue, police say demands won’t be met

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown and Calvin Cutler
Black Lives Matter activists mark their seventh day of protesting with a blackout protest as they continue demanding the firing of three Burlington police officers.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Latest News

News

Progressive party says NY making it harder to stay on ballot

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of a progressive political party in New York is urging voters to cast votes on the party’s line at a time when a new state law is jeopardizing the future of minor parties.

News

Gyms reopen in New York City, indoor dining still banned

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gyms in New York City can start reopening Wednesday with a slew of virus-related restrictions.

News

Killington looking toward the future amid outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The community of Killington is reacting to a coronavirus outbreak reported this week that stemmed from a private party in August at the Summit Lodge and has so far infected at least 14 people.

News

Driver’s license reciprocity underway between Vermont and Taiwan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Taiwanese residents can now trade in their driver's license for a Vermont license without a practical or written exam.

News

Burlington officials to discuss back-to-school plans at town meeting Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington officials will hold a virtual town hall Wednesday night on return-to-school plans.

News

Higher Ground gets initial nod for Burlington move

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Burlington Development Review Board approved Higher Ground’s conditional use application Tuesday night to move to the Burton warehouse in Burlington