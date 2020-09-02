Advertisement

Vermont 2020 highway deaths on upward trajectory

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has seen twice as many fatal crashes and more than double the number of highway deaths as of this point last year.

Authorities say through the end of August in 2019 there were 20 fatal crashes. This year the number is 40. And in those crashes, 21 people died in 2019. So far 43 people have died in 2020. All this while the pandemic has shuttered businesses, left thousands working from home and curtailed out of state visits.

The 43 deaths this year almost match the 47 deaths in Vermont for all of last year, though last year did end up being one of the safest ever on Vermont roads and well below the 10 year average of 62 deaths.

