Vermont National Guard deployment set for end of month

National Guard deployment
National Guard deployment(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 70 Vermont National Guard airmen will deploy this month to multiple locations across the world.

The troops will deploy for up to six months in Africa, Europe, and the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

These deployments will not affect F-35 training operations, which will remain on the current Tuesday through Friday flight schedule with morning and afternoon take-offs. There are also flight hours on the first non-holiday weekend of the month and one Sunday every three months.

The final rotation of airmen in this deployment cycle will return next summer.

