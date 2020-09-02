Weinberger attempts to break impasse with protesters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Wednesday said he’s open to working with protesters on police reforms but says their number one demand, the firing of three police officers, is a non-starter.

After eight days of Burlington protests sparked by the Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake, the mayor and protesters calling for the firing of three Burlington officers appear to be at an impasse.

Every day for the last week, protesters have taken to the streets in Burlington. Tuesday night was the largest gathering yet, with hundreds marching down Church Street and surrounding City Hall.

“So far no - we haven’t had any problems with protesters or our guests,” said Amber Gorhan, the assistant general manager at Gaku Ramen. As the rallies in front of her restaurant on Church Street have grown every day, she says they have mostly stayed peaceful and that she is not concerned for her business or customer safety. “I think they are going to be peaceful. We have a lot of youth running these protests.”

But Mayor Weinberger says what started as peaceful protests in some other cities across the country, has led to violence and looting. “It’s hard not to look out across the rest of the country and not be concerned,” he said.

He agrees that the protests have been peaceful so far in Burlington and says he has met with the activists multiple times. He also says they are talking about finding common ground on police reforms, like the city’s system of accountability. “I think it’s problematic, unique within our charter that only the police chief has only a formal role in the disciplining of officers,” Weinberger said.

But when it comes to the protesters’ demands that three current officers be fired, the mayor maintains that legally can’t happen. “I have certainly shared with them, as we have in the past, the challenges with those demands,” he said.

Richard Cassidy is the lawyer who represents the police union. He says the allegations of excessive use-of-force have not only been reviewed internally, but have also been reviewed by the state’s attorney’s office, and in once case by the attorney general.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Is there anything that can happen to work with them?

Richard Cassidy: As a legal matter, these cases are closed.

And because the officers have been cleared of wrong-doing, Cassidy says firing them would breach the union contact and could cost the city millions in court. “If the demand that these officers were terminated were agreed to, that would not only damage the right of Burlington Police officers to rely upon the law, it would undermine everyone’s right to due process,” he said.

Back on Church Street, Gorhan says she appreciates that demonstrators are making their demands peacefully. “The way they are moving now is just the right way to go,” she said.

Related Stories:

Burlington protests continue, police say demands won’t be met

Burlington protests and campout continue

Burlington protesters block Pearl Street during march

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Burlington

4th consecutive day of protests in Burlington

Blake protests reignite Burlington Police excessive force allegations

Black Lives Matter protesters confront police about Burlington arrest

Demonstrators rally at Battery Park overnight to protest Jacob Blake shooting

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.