Advertisement

Weinberger attempts to break impasse with protesters

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Wednesday said he’s open to working with protesters on police reforms but says their number one demand, the firing of three police officers, is a non-starter.

After eight days of Burlington protests sparked by the Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake, the mayor and protesters calling for the firing of three Burlington officers appear to be at an impasse.

Every day for the last week, protesters have taken to the streets in Burlington. Tuesday night was the largest gathering yet, with hundreds marching down Church Street and surrounding City Hall.

“So far no - we haven’t had any problems with protesters or our guests,” said Amber Gorhan, the assistant general manager at Gaku Ramen. As the rallies in front of her restaurant on Church Street have grown every day, she says they have mostly stayed peaceful and that she is not concerned for her business or customer safety. “I think they are going to be peaceful. We have a lot of youth running these protests.”

But Mayor Weinberger says what started as peaceful protests in some other cities across the country, has led to violence and looting. “It’s hard not to look out across the rest of the country and not be concerned,” he said.

He agrees that the protests have been peaceful so far in Burlington and says he has met with the activists multiple times. He also says they are talking about finding common ground on police reforms, like the city’s system of accountability. “I think it’s problematic, unique within our charter that only the police chief has only a formal role in the disciplining of officers,” Weinberger said.

But when it comes to the protesters’ demands that three current officers be fired, the mayor maintains that legally can’t happen. “I have certainly shared with them, as we have in the past, the challenges with those demands,” he said.

Richard Cassidy is the lawyer who represents the police union. He says the allegations of excessive use-of-force have not only been reviewed internally, but have also been reviewed by the state’s attorney’s office, and in once case by the attorney general.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Is there anything that can happen to work with them?

Richard Cassidy: As a legal matter, these cases are closed.

And because the officers have been cleared of wrong-doing, Cassidy says firing them would breach the union contact and could cost the city millions in court. “If the demand that these officers were terminated were agreed to, that would not only damage the right of Burlington Police officers to rely upon the law, it would undermine everyone’s right to due process,” he said.

Back on Church Street, Gorhan says she appreciates that demonstrators are making their demands peacefully. “The way they are moving now is just the right way to go,” she said.

Related Stories:

Burlington protests continue, police say demands won’t be met

Burlington protests and campout continue

Burlington protesters block Pearl Street during march

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Burlington

4th consecutive day of protests in Burlington

Blake protests reignite Burlington Police excessive force allegations

Black Lives Matter protesters confront police about Burlington arrest

Demonstrators rally at Battery Park overnight to protest Jacob Blake shooting

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rutland COVID test clinic assisting Vt. Health Department

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Vermont Health officials now know of a total of 15 coronavirus cases connected to a party at the Summit Lodge in Killington last month and they are encouraging anyone who might have been exposed to get tested.

News

Man accused of trying to lure child back in court on different charges

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The man accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy from the Crete Center in December was back in Plattsburgh City Court Wednesday.

News

Man accused of trying to lure child back in court on different charges

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The man accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy from the Crete Center in December was back in Plattsburgh City Court Wednesday.

News

Sununu: I would never commute death sentence of cop killer

Updated: 9 minutes ago
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he would never commute the death sentence of a convicted cop killer, despite the fact that New Hampshire no longer has a death penalty.

News

Campaign filings show Zuckerman, Gray ahead in fundraising

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Vermont Democratic candidate for governor David Zuckerman is raking in contributions and is leading incumbent Governor Phil Scott in the money game.

Latest News

News

Essex Westford district gets jump start on child care hubs

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
With just under a week until Vermont schools are back in session, each district across the state is fine-tuning different models of how they plan to teach students safely this year. For some, that includes the child care hubs that students will use on remote learning days.

News

Rutland COVID test clinics assisting Health Department

Updated: 18 minutes ago
One new case of coronavirus has been tied to a party in Killington on August 19. Health officials know of 15 positive cases connected to that event at the Summit Lodge.

News

Hanover, NH, limits gatherings to 10 people

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Hanover, New Hampshire, has a new townwide ordinance prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

News

Essex Westford district gets jump start on child care hubs

Updated: 32 minutes ago
With just under a week until Vermont schools are back in session, each district across the state is fine-tuning different models of how they plan to teach student safely this year. For some, that includes the child care hubs that students will use on remote learning days.

News

Local teen completes English Channel swim

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A local long-distance swimming sensation has powered her way across the English Channel.

News

Weinberger attempts to break impasse with protesters

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Wednesday said he’s open to working with protesters on police reforms but says their number one demand, the firing of three police officers, is a non-starter.