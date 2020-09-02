BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Wednesday night with scattered showers and the chance of a passing thunderstorm through midnight. Clouds will begin to gradually clear out during the early morning hours with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday is looking nicer with partly sunny skies. It will be warmer as well with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A weak front will come through on Thursday night and bring some slightly cooler air for Friday. Sunny skies will continue with highs for the end of the work week in the low 70s.

Labor Day weekend is looking nice. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will thicken up again on Monday with the chance for a few showers. Most of next week is looking warmer and a little more unsettled with the chance for a few showers through Wednesday and Thursday.

