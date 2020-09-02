BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We are in for some active weather today before we begin a stretch of very nice weather that will last through most of the upcoming holiday weekend.

A frontal system will be moving our way from the west today, and that will scatter some showers & a few thunderstorms, on-and-off, throughout the day. There will be some sunny breaks, too. And it will be breezy out of the south.

The cold front part of this system will sweep through from NW to SE during the evening hours and into the wee hours of Thursday. That front will be accompanied by a more organized line of showers & thunderstorms, and that line could bring some locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, possible small hail, and lightning & thunder.

We’ll clear out by Thursday morning, and the rest of Thursday will be a very nice, warmer day with lots of sunshine.

Another cold front will come through early on Friday. There will be very little moisture with this front, but there could be a quick shower or two. Once that front goes by, it will turn a little cooler again as we head into the weekend, especially the overnight low temperatures.

Most of the holiday weekend is looking great, with lots of sunshine both Saturday & Sunday and highs in the 70s. But the third day of the 3-day holiday weekend will feature some showers, mainly late in the day on Monday for Labor Day.

We’ll get back to some dry weather again for Tuesday before more wet weather heads in by the middle of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the thunderstorms today, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with any breaking developments, on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

