2 Vermont men nabbed for distributing child porn on Tumblr

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men face child pornography-related charges after uploading porn online.

The Vermont Attorney General’s office says Chad Cline, 40, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty last month to six felony counts of promotion of child pornography.

Andy Williams, 30, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday to four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

In both cases, authorities say the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that the men allegedly used the social media website Tumblr to upload files containing child pornography.

Police identified Cline and Williams after executing online and residential search warrants.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.