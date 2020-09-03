2016 West Virginia murder fugitive found living in West Rutland

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fugitive wanted for a 2016 murder in West Virginia was captured by police in West Rutland Thursday after hiding out in the community for years.

The U.S. Marshals Service, in cooperation with Vermont authorities, say Dimitris Malone, 28, was wanted for the shooting death of Nathan Chaney in January 2016 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Authorities say after years of searching, tips led investigators to the greater Rutland area, where it was believed Malone was living under various aliases and had established a new life in Vermont.

Thursday moring police say they converged on the West Rutland address where Malone was living in a house rented by a third party. They say he was arrested without incident and is due in federal court.

