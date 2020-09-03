Advertisement

Burlington sampling city wastewater to spot next COVID outbreak

The Wastewater Treatment Facility in Burlington, Vt.
The Wastewater Treatment Facility in Burlington, Vt.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is collecting samples from the wastewater treatment facilities to help them track the next COVID-19 outbreak.

Throughout the month of August, the city took weekly samples from the facilities and sent them to three labs.

City officials say in some cases, testing human waste can serve as an early warning system before outbreaks can be confirmed.

“This is an emerging technology and there are limitations, but while it is an imperfect data set, this does provide us with additional information for decision making, which could really add value to decision making we need to fight the virus,” Carolyn Felix, part of the cities COVID analytics team.

Evidence shows COVID-19 can be found in the stool of people who are infected, including those who are asymptomatic.

