PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A car in the middle of Sutherland Falls in Proctor.

It’s been in the water since the last November when it was first spotted in the otter creek near Main St.

Officials don’t know how it got there.

At some point during the last ten months, it was swept over the dam and now rests halfway down the waterfalls behind the Vermont Marble Museum right in the center of town.

“Well the concern is, this is a tourist spot,” David Carman said. “We just had some visitors from Connecticut hiking through, and they come up here and they see this. It doesn’t really represent Vermont very well, and also the town.”

State and town officials do not have a plan to remove the car.

All the car’s fluids are gone, washed downstream.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.