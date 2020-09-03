Cars vandalized on Pearl St. in Burlington
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several cars were found vandalized with windows broken out Thursday morning along Pearl Street in Burlington.
The Burlington Police say the incident stems from an individual who had a “violent mental health crisis.”
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says the vandalism is not related to the protests happening at Battery Park in downtown Burlington.
