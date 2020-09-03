COVID cases continue to climb at North Country nursing home

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Essex County Health Department said Thursday there are seven new COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak at the Essex Center.

Six of those cases are lab-confirmed, one is suspected.

That brings the case count at the Elizabethtown nursing home to 95 total.

Of those cases, 52 are residents and seven of them have died.

Another 31 come are staff members and 12 are close contacts found through contact tracing.

As of Thursday, eight of the cases are currently active.

