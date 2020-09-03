Extra state police, marine patrols out for Labor Day weekend

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police and the Marine Patrol plan to be out with extra crews during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Police say they will focusing enforcement efforts on distracted driving, excessive speed, impaired driving, as well as concerted efforts on rafting violations and impaired boating.

Police said travelers should keep their speeds reduced and maintain safe distances to reduce collisions.

