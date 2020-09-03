Advertisement

Jeep introduces its first electric-powered vehicle

It’s the Wrangler 4xe
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.(Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand is going electric.

The company on Thursday unveiled the first of what it says will be many Jeeps powered by batteries.

The main reason driving the new offerings likely is FCA’s obligation to meet fuel economy and pollution regulations in Europe, China, and the U.S. or face stiff fines or steep costs to buy electric vehicle credits from companies like Tesla.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.

The gas-electric hybrid SUV can go 25 miles on battery power before a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine takes over.

Fiat Chrysler says in a few years all Jeep models will have battery-power options.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Website of Vermont Sheriffs’ Association breached

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of the Vermont Sheriffs Association says the organization’s website was breached and the names of addresses of some members were stolen.

News

Vermont’s largest teachers union to release report card

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont-NEA President will make the announcement later Thursday over Zoom.

News

State, teachers at odds over when to start school

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Gov. Phil Scott is pushing back against calls from the state teachers union for delays in returning to school this fall. The Vermont NEA wants more time for teachers to prepare and connect with students before classes resume. But the state says it's best for students to just get back to school.

News

Weinberger attempts to break impasse with protesters

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid and Erin Brown
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Wednesday said he’s open to working with protesters on police reforms but says their number one demand, the firing of three police officers, is a non-starter.

Latest News

News

Cars vandalized on Pearl St. in Burlington

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Several cars were found vandalized, with windows broken out, on Thursday morning along Pearl Street in Burlington.

News

Extra state police, marine patrols out for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire State Police and the Marine Patrol plan to be out with extra crews during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

News

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 1 hour ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

National

Russia: Germany has provided no proof of Navalny poisoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
German authorities said Wednesday that tests showed “proof without doubt” that he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.

National

Parties battle for voters in 'must-win' Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago