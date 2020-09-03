Advertisement

Killington Resort to hold food giveaway

By Avery Powell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort will be doing a food giveaway on Thursday with all the food coming from local farms.

That includes milk from Thomas Dairy, sweet corn from Brown’s Orchard and cheese from Vermont Farmstead.

About 700 bags of food will be distributed Thursday at the Farm-to-Trunk Community Food Giveaway, with an additional $50,000 thousand dollars being donated to help food insecurity in their community.

Organizers hope the giveaway will support farms that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

We talked with the Killington Resort president about what precautions they are doing after a recent outbreak in the community.

“The party that had the outbreak didn’t happen at the resort, but it did happen in our community. We’ve been working pretty hard as a community to make sure people are safe. Business at the resort has been pretty strong this summer and we haven’t had any incidents. We’ve been making sure everybody’s had a face mask and was being socially distant. So we’ve been pretty proud at how we’ve done. It’s unfortunate that event happened and caused an outbreak, but it does show how we have to be vigilant to make sure we are all safe,” said Mike Solimano.

It will take place at Pico Mountain from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a first come, first serve basis.

