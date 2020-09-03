Advertisement

Last virtual townhall held with City of Burlington, school district

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:22 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District met one last time before school starts this semester to talk about the best safety practices for your kids.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan held a virtual town hall Wednesday night with Mayor Miro Weinberger to iron out the details.

Flanagan says 90% of families have some form of in-person instruction for their kids this year.

Students will undergo daily health screenings, they’re required to wear a mask, and they’ll eat lunch in their classroom or outside.

He also says classroom sizes will range from 8 to 15 students, and students won’t move throughout the building as much.

A pediatric infectious disease specialist joined the conversation and said the likelihood of infection in schools is low.

He also discussed the plan if a child gets sick.

“As soon as we identify a person, we’re going to do contact tracing,” Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. William Raszka. “One of the reasons that we were really interested in making sure we know exactly who those children are with us so that we know who are the potential exposures. There’s a very specific definition for an exposure. The health department will be notifying everyone really quickly, we can take action, we can do isolate, contact tracing, and minimize the transmission.”

Students were also assigned “A” days or “B” days.

They’ll go to school in person either on Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday.

Every Wednesday will be a remote learning day.

The district is also decreasing the number of passengers on buses to 18, and working to utilize other forms of transportation such as walking and biking.

