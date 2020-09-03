Advertisement

Nana hits Belize as hurricane, weakens to tropical storm as it drives across Guatemala

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Nana approaching Belize, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The storm is expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.
This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Nana approaching Belize, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The storm is expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.(NOAA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Hurricane Nana made landfall in Belize, pelting a relatively sparsely populated stretch of the country’s coast with heavy rain and wind before weakening to a tropical storm while pushing across Guatemala on Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana hit land between the coastal towns of Dangriga and Placencia shortly after midnight at an area around 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), making it barely a hurricane. The storm was moving west-southwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Later in the morning, Nana weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph (95 kph). It was centered about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north-northeast of Guatemala City and neared the border with Mexico.

Belize authorities did not immediately report injuries when Nana when landfall shortly after midnight Thursday. More than 4,000 people, primarily in the south of the country moved to government shelters.

Thousands of people stocked up on food, water and construction materials Wednesday ahead of the landfall. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors.

Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras. Forecasters said Nana would weaken rapidly as it moved inland.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weinberger attempts to break impasse with protesters

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid and Erin Brown
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Wednesday said he’s open to working with protesters on police reforms but says their number one demand, the firing of three police officers, is a non-starter.

National

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount.

National

Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles for leaks that can cause fires

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kia’s recall will start Oct. 15, while Hyundai’s will start Oct. 23.

National

Trump interview with WECT

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke with Gray TV station WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina on Wednesday.

News

Vt. utilities and police warn of widespread scam calls

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Utility companies across Vermont are warning customers of a spike in phone scam calls.

Latest News

News

Burlington sampling city wastewater to spot next COVID outbreak

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The city of Burlington is collecting samples from the wastewater treatment facilities to help them track the next COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.

News

Vermont’s largest teachers union to release report card

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont-NEA President will make the announcement later Thursday over Zoom.

News

Principals ask for flexibility and support ahead of the first day of school

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Parents across Chittenden County have mixed feelings about sending their kids back to school, but principals are asking for flexibility and support come the first day of school.

News

Killington Resort to hold food giveaway

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Avery Powell
Killington Resort will be doing a food giveaway on Thursday with all the food coming from local farms.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.