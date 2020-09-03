New U.S. Attorney named for NY’s Northern District

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A federal prosecutor who has fought against elder abuse was named as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Antoinette Bacon succeeds Grant Jaquith, who was appointed to a judgeship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

Bacon was most recently an Associate Deputy Attorney General at the Justice Department and the national elder justice coordinator.

The Northern District covers 30 counties in the central and northern parts of New York state. Bacon will supervise about four dozen attorneys.

