Advertisement

NH goes full contact, while Upper Valley rivalries renewed

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Vermont and New Hampshire are taking different approaches when it comes to the upcoming high school sports season. But, in the Upper Valley, the COVID-19 impact on teams could actually end up bring the community closer together.

High schools around the region all gearing up for their fall sports programs. In New Hampshire, unlike Vermont, that includes full-contact football. In past years, tight huddles during practice were commonplace. This year, social distancing will be part of the drill. However, New Hampshire high schools are moving forward with full-contact football games. At Hanover High School, helmets are being retrofitted with face shields and players will be using gators as an extra precaution.

“This has all been nationally vetted and other schools and teams are using them so we are working with those protocols and doing the best to keep them safe,” said Hanover High Athletic Director Megan Sobel.

Across the Connecticut River in Hartford, tough tackles will not be in the playbook; 7-on-7 touch football is the new formation for Vermont football teams this year.

“While I certainly don’t like the outcome, I understand from a safety standpoint, Vermont’s numbers, we didn’t get here on accident,” said Hartford A.D. Jeff Moreno.

Hartford High will also limit its numbers in the locker room. Hanover won’t we be opening their locker rooms at all.

Football may look different in both states, but in the Upper Valley, past rivalries are being renewed. The idea is to keep the competition close to home. Hartford will be playing Hanover this year in other sports like soccer and field hockey. Neighboring towns in different divisions will also go head to head. It’s something that hasn’t happened for decades.

“I think some of these rivalries that we haven’t had against Hartford and Lebanon and Stevens they are going to be great,” Sobel said.

And while the concession stands may remain closed and far fewer fans will be allowed in the grandstands, those passionate about high school sports look forward to saying two simple words: “Game on.”

“I’m just happy to be talking sports again,” Moreno said. “I’ve heard from parents, coaches and students all summer long how much they need this,” Sobel said.

Both athletic directors acknowledge that conditions on the ground could determine whether a season gets cut short. However, they say at this point, simply getting the kids back on the playing fields is a win for everybody.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UVM students, faculty protest cuts

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The UVM green was filled Thursday afternoon with students and faculty laying down in what they called a “die-in.”

News

UVM students, faculty protest cuts

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The UVM green was filled Thursday afternoon with students and faculty laying down in what they called a “die-in.”

Back To School

Vermont-NEA grades statewide reopening readiness poorly

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The Vermont National Education Association claims the Scott administration did not provide enough statewide guidance, but the governor disagrees.

News

North Country district plans last-minute switch to remote learning

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Vermont-NEA grades statewide reopening readiness poorly

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Vermont National Education Association graded Vermont Schools with a D-Plus for their reopening readiness.

Latest News

News

Small plane crashes at Morrisville-Stowe Airport

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a plane crash in Morristown.

News

Burlington sampling city wastewater to spot next COVID outbreak

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The city of Burlington is collecting samples from the wastewater treatment facilities to help track the next COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Is Vt. unemployment system working for the most complicated cases?

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Vermont’s labor department has made significant progress in working through record numbers of unemployment claims caused by the pandemic shutdown.

News

Small plane crashes at Morrisville-Stowe Airport

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A small plane crashed at the Morrisville-Stowe Airport on Thursday, injuring both people on board.

News

NH goes full contact, while Upper Valley rivalries renewed

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Vermont and New Hampshire are taking different approaches when it comes to the upcoming high school sports season.

AP

New U.S. Attorney named for NY’s Northern District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal prosecutor who has fought against elder abuse was named as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York.