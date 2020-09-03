Advertisement

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Canada’s top doc offers advice on sexual activity during these times of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the nation’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus with new partners.

“Sexual health is an important part of our overall health,” Tam said in a statement. “However, sex can be complicated in the time of COVID-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for COVID-19.”

Tam said you can reduce your risk of getting coronavirus by:

  • Monitoring yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and not having sex if you or your partner is experiencing symptoms
  • Skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness; consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth
  • Engaging in safer sex practices, including using condoms
  • Following other pandemic health guidelines

Tam said current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through sexual activity.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

