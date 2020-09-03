Advertisement

North Country students head back to class without leaving home

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Inside the Hooper home, Jackson signs on for his first day of high school.

He traded in his desk for a kitchen island, a whiteboard for family photos and his only classmate is his mom.

After a quick switch to remote learning last spring, Jackson says he has gotten used to the process but still wishes he was physically in class

“Seeing my friends and being able to be in the building and interact with people,” he said.

There were some challenges on the first day: the connection lagged and communication was through chat, but Jackson says it’s off to a better start than it was back in March.

“It’s a lot more organized this year,” he said.

He considered himself a tech-savvy guy but feels for his teachers who struggle with technology.

“For the teachers that don’t know what they are doing, I imagine it’s very hard for them,” Jackson said.

The district had originally planned to be back to in-person classes for the start of the year, but the COVID outbreak at the Essex Center Nursing Home down the street from the school caused the district to quickly switch gears to remote learning.

Essex County COVID cluster delays return to school, closes visitation at hospital and nursing homes

“I really think that we are going to be using this at other points of the school year. We would be really lucky if we just need to close for this five weeks and that’s it,” said Josh Meyer, the Boquet Valley superintendent.

Jackson’s mom, Jane, says she’s grateful for the last-minute switch to keep her kid safe, and that the teachers and the district get an A for effort for all their hard work over the last six months.

“I just think the school has done a really awesome job with this during a really challenging time,” she said.

The district says it’s going to stay remote until Oct. 5. It says it will take a look at the COVID cases in the community around the end of September to decide if it needs to stay in the remote model or more to the hybrid and in-person option.

