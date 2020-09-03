Police: Burlington man charged in bike thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police have charged a man with a series of bike thefts over the past few months in the area.

Authorities say they found 16 bikes at the home of Joshua Rayta, 33, of Burlington. They say eight were linked to existing cases reported to the police and that the bikes are now back with their owners.

Police also found a small amount of suspected meth in his home.

Rayta will be in court in December.

Police still have five bikes and three frames with no owner. If you think they may be yours, give the South Burlington police a call.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.