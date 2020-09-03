Pownal man charged with embezzlement

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Bennington County man swiped several thousand dollars worth of cash and merchandise from the store where he worked.

The Vermont State Police say Ryan Russell, 26, worked at the Pownal Village Market and stole over $2,600 during a period in June and July. They say an extensive investigation came up with 100 surveillance videos, store records, and witness statements, and that Russell confessed Thursday morning.

He’s due in court in December.

