Primary Preview: Mowers, Mayberry aim to challenge Pappas

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The leading Republican contenders hoping to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November are competing to win over Trump voters and prove they’re truly from New Hampshire.

Matt Mowers is a 31-year-old former official in President Donald Trump’s State Department. He has won a much-coveted endorsement from the president and used that to raise far more than any other candidate in the primary.

His nearest challenger is Air Force veteran Matt Mayberry. Mayberry has played up his hundreds of local endorsements and accused Mowers of being a carpetbagger. Mowers moved to New Hampshire last year but says he’s been active in state politics since 2013.

Three others are running in the primary.

