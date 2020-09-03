Principals ask for flexibility and support ahead of the first day of school

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parents across Chittenden County have mixed feelings about sending their kids back to school, but principals are asking for flexibility and support come the first day of school.

In just under a week, students will be returning to classrooms for the school year and South Burlington school officials say they are ready. South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke says they are asking that everyone take care of themselves and not come to school if they are sick, but that they have also made the necessary adjustments to accommodate that. He says it is all about enlisting parents as partners in the return to school.

“Work with us on the expectations, and in terms of some of the procedures which are counter to what we would like to be doing. Whether it’s setting a good example at home or following through on what the school is expecting them to do, parents could play a really important role in that respect,” said Burke.

Burke says he expects his students to meet and exceed expectations, but that reinforcement from parents can never hurt.

Over at Tuttle Middle School, Principal Karsten Schlenter says he is ready to make sure teachers are supported. He says they had to make sure class sizes were adequate, that the setup was ready and open spaces like hallways were prepped. But he also says he knows the teachers returning to work will also need the school’s support.

Tuttle Middle School has already hired three long-term substitutes to supplement staff taking time away if they feel sick and other flexible staffing strategies.

“We want to make sure that everyone, the students and the staff feels comfortable. We have to display flexibility and adjust along the way. We don’t know what to expect, we are as prepared as we can be, but quite frankly we also have to be flexible,” said Schlenter.

Schlenter also says there is no way of knowing exactly what will happen when students come to school for day one, but they are prepared to take on whatever walks through the door. He says open lines of communication with the community will be paramount.

