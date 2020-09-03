Small plane crashes at Morrisville-Stowe Airport

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a small plane has crashed at the Morrisville-Stowe Airport.

Vermont State Police say two people were injured. We don’t yet know the extent of their injuries but police tell us they are being transported by helicopter to the UVM Medical Center.

Police say the small aircraft was doing touch-and-go landings when it came down hard and smashed into the runway.

Stowe and Morrisville Police are handling the case. The airport is closed and the FAA is en route.

Our Christina Guessferd is gathering details and she will have a full update for you on the Channel 3 News starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.