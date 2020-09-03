Sununu: Nov. vaccine date unrealistic, but NH will be ready

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says it’s unrealistic to believe a coronavirus vaccine will be available by Nov. 1 but that New Hampshire will be prepared to distribute it if it is.

Federal health officials last week instructed states to be ready to begin distribution by Nov. 1, two days before the presidential election.

The timing raised suspicion among public health experts about whether the Trump administration intends to rush approval for political gain.

Sununu disagreed Thursday, saying the federal government just wants states to be prepared.

New Hampshire has been working on plans since June to distribute the vaccine through its existing public health network.

