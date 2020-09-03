UVM students, faculty protest cuts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From Church Street to the University of Vermont, protests in Burlington shifted focus Thursday as UVM students and faculty added their voices.

The UVM green was filled Thursday afternoon with students and faculty laying down in what they called a “die-in.” The protesters started at the Davis Center and marched to the UVM Green in the peaceful action aimed at calling attention to budget cuts hitting lecturers and staff positions, as well as cuts to programs that activists say serve marginalized communities. They say the UVM administration is not listening to the concerns of people of color.

So why hold a die-in? Students like UVM senior Ari Kotler say it is to mourn the many losses in the community. “We are here demonstrating radical solidarity. We are here to say that all of the issues that our community is facing are linked and we are here to show UVM what they have coming for them if they don’t listen to their community and its needs,” he said.

“We are seeing faculty who are overworked and demonized. We are seeing programs that have had support taken away from them and we think this is damaging our primary educational mission,” said Helen Scott, a UVM English professor.

The protest initially was separate from the protests happening at Battery Park and City Hall, but as it wrapped up it turned into a march down to City Hall, with participants chanting the same demands as those who have now been there for over a week.

UVM officials have explained the need for budget cuts based on impacts from the pandemic, including additional expenses and lower student revenues. They say they will not have firm figures on enrollment until later this month.

UVM COVID TESTING RESULTS

Meanwhile, UVM Thursday released its latest COVID testing numbers. They say a total of 12 students have so far tested positive out of the 13,500 tests given. Eight are living in on-campus housing and four are off-campus.

The school says that in terms of student compliance with safety regulations, they have received 47 off-campus and 29 on-campus incident reports.

