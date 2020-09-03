Advertisement

Vermont’s largest teachers union to release report card

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest teacher’s union plans to release a “reopening report card” Thursday.

We’re told the Vermont NEA report card looks at schools and their overall ability to ensure health and safety during the pandemic.

The union has so far been critical of what they say is state education officials’ lack of a statewide comprehensive return-to-school plan. The union in July released what they called a phased-in approach where districts proved to the Agency of Education they are following health and safety guidelines before bringing students back.

Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Dan French has dismissed the union proposal.

