Vermont’s largest teachers union to release report card

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest teacher’s union plans to release a “reopening report card” Thursday.

We’re told the Vermont NEA report card looks at schools and their overall ability to ensure health and safety during the pandemic.

The union has so far been critical of what they say is state education officials’ lack of a statewide comprehensive return-to-school plan. The union in July released what they called a phased-in approach where districts proved to the Agency of Education they are following health and safety guidelines before bringing students back.

Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Dan French has dismissed the union proposal.

Related Stories:

State, teachers at odds over when to start school

Vt. NEA calls for phased-in approach to starting school

Vermont NEA says fall school reopening a heavy lift

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.