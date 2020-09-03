Advertisement

Vt. utilities and police warn of widespread scam calls

Phone scam
Phone scam(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Utility companies across Vermont are warning customers of a spike in phone scam calls.

Officials say scammers are saying they are calling from Green Mountain Power, Burlington Electric Department, VGS, Vermont Electric Cooperative, Vermont Public Power Supply Authority, and Washington Electric Cooperative, and then demand immediate payment and threaten to cut off power.

Utility companies say they would never treat customers this way, and that if you receive a call like that, just hang up. Dozens of customer reported the scam call on Wednesday.

Customers also are encouraged to report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state) or 802-656-3183 or online at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/.

